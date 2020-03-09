DUPONT, Wash. — The Whitman College men's golf team opened up its spring campaign with a solid showing at the Puget Sound Logger Invitational over the weekend, finishing tied for fourth in the eight-team field played at The Home Course.
As a team, Whitman shot a two-day total of 603, good for 27-over par and a tie with Willamette.
The Blues improved nine strokes from Saturday's opening round but couldn't catch the host Loggers who finished only one stroke better for third place.
Bellevue Community College and Pacific Lutheran were co-champions of the event with a two-day total of 582, good for 6-over.
Tom Hoyne paced the Blues, placing seventh (147) in the 43-player field.
Hoyne was neck-to-neck with the top of the leaderboard and had a shot at a top five finish.
He carded only two strokes off Grays Harbor's Travis Bossio, who finished fourth.
Ian Scarborough was only one stroke behind Hoyne in finishing in a three-way tie for eighth (148).
Whitman next is at the Warrior Invitational in Clarkston, with the two-day event beginning March 16.