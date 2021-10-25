In a battle of upper echelon Northwest Conference teams, it would be the away team that walked away with a critical win. First place Pacific Lutheran handed the Whitman College men's soccer team a crushing defeat, topping the Blues 1-0 in double overtime on Monday afternoon, Oct. 25 at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

With the match approaching an overtime draw, Cris Lozano dribbled into the right side of the penalty area and, with a tough angle, beat Whitman goalie Colby Ramsey to the far post with just over three minutes to play in the second overtime.

Ramsey had three saves in a stellar afternoon in net for the Blues (11-4, 7-4 NWC), whose chances at a league title took a big hit after entering the day in third behind Willamette.

The Blues had the lion's share of shots (18-8), but the entire match saw excellent goal scoring opportunities by both sides.

Whitman forced Lute keeper Nicholas Gaston into six saves, including one in the first half where he had to turn an Oscar Harding free kick over the crossbar.

The play of the game defensively for Whitman came in overtime, when PLU appeared to score an empty netter, but Derivan Dockter sacrificed his body and cleared the ball off the goal line with his thigh.

The Blues will have a chance to gain ground in the standings next weekend when they visit Willamette on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

