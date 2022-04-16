The Whitman College men's tennis team took advantage of a shorthanded Willamette squad, topping the Bearcats, 9-0, on Saturday, April 16, at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
Whitman opened with wins at first and second doubles with third doubles already faulted its way.
John Carter and Noah Baker took down Quentin Nigbur and Andrew Klopp, 8-2, at the one with Kai Strawn and Jack Freer winning by the same score on the No. 2 court over the Bearcat pair of Doug Li and Andrew Lief.
The Blues swept all five played singles matches en route to the win. With six singles defaulted to a win for the Blues, Jasraj Sethi provided the match-clincher over Trey Allen 6-1, 6-1 on the No. 4 court.
Kai Strawn and John Carter delivered the most dominant wins on the No. 1 and No. 5 courts, respectively. Strawn topped Kropp and Carter beat Li, both by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
The Blues conclude the regular and conference season on Sunday hosting Pacific at 11 a.m.
