SPOKANE — Nikola Trifunovic equaled a game-high of 23 points to go along with five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Whitman College men’s basketball team fell on the road to No. 15 Whitworth, 82-71, in Northwest Conference play on Tuesday night, Dec. 7, at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.
Weston Crump and Xzavier Lino added 14 and 13 points, respectively, and Walter Lum put up nine points for the Blues, who were doubled up on the offensive boards, a disparity that led to nine more second-chance points for the Bucs.
JT McDermott led Whitworth with 23 points and five assists with Jordan Lester adding 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Whitman (2-6, 1-1 NWC) led in the early going, as Lum’s jumper put the Blues up 7-4 just over two minutes into the game.
The Bucs then responded with a 13-0 run, putting the Blues behind the eight ball and taking a 17-7 lead with 13:56 to play.
A 3-pointer from Jai Deshpande and another Lum jumper cut into the lead but Whitworth responded with another run.
Lester hit from the floor to cap a run of nine straight points as the Pirates took a 28-12 lead.
Whitman’s shooters then began to heat up, and did so from long distance. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Lum and Trifunovic whittled the deficit to 10 points with under three minutes to play.
Lino later nailed a 3-pointer inside of a minute to play as Whitman entered halftime trailing by a manageable 10 points.
Whitworth put the game seemingly out of reach early in the second half. The Pirates scored the first nine points of the half to extend the lead to 19 points.
McDermott capped the run with a trey to help his team to a 51-32 lead with 17:14 to play.
The Blues trailed by as many as 22 points but began to chip away at the deficit. Whitman reeled off nine straight points midway through the second half to make it a 10-point game.
Crump hit a pair of jumpers then nailed a 3-pointer to work the Blues into striking distance at 66-56 with 8:37 to play.
Whitman did shave the lead to nine, but the Bucs kept the Blues at bay and coasted to the win.
The Blues are back in action on Thursday at 7 p.m., hosting Walla Walla University at the Sherwood Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.