In a preview of next weekend's Northwest Conference semifinal, the Whitman College men's tennis team fell, 7-2, to Pacific in the NWC regular-season finale on Sunday, April 17, at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
The result solidifies Whitman as the No. 3 seed and Pacific as the No. 2 seed as both teams will square off in one semifinal matchup.
Doubles play saw the Boxers break a 1-1 tie with a win and take the lead heading to singles play.
The Pacific team of Mason Tran and Reyn Miyagawa struck first with an 8-2 one doubles win over John Carter and Noah Baker.
Kai Strawn and Jack Freer then evened the score with an 8-5 win at the two.
Nick Koulisis and Joey Hu gave Pacific the lead with a tiebreak win at the three over Luca Viarengo and Jasraj Sethi.
The Boxers opened singles play with a pair of sweeps. Strawn lost to Tran at the one 6-0, 6-2 before Baker fell to Miyagawa 6-1, 6-4 on the No. 2 court.
The match-clincher came at the three when Freer fell in straight sets to Quentin Gonzalez.
The NWC Tournament will take place at top-seeded George Fox with the dates and times to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.