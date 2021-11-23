ORANGE, Calif. — Xzavier Lino posted a near double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds and Nikola Trifunovic chipped in a game-high 18 points off the bench, but it wasn’t enough as the Whitman College men’s basketball team opened its four-game non-conference road trip with a 93-65 loss at Chapman on Tuesday night, Nov. 23.
Weston Crump added 12 points off the bench for the Blues (1-2) who ran into a hot-shooting Panther squad. Chapman shot 60% from the field and 52% in three point attempts. Chapman also shot 65% from the floor in the first half to help take a 23-point lead into the locker room.
Hayden Moore and Anthony Giomi each posted 15 points to lead Chapman.
The early part of the first half looked promising for the Blues. Walter Lum opened the game with a 3-pointer, then later connected on a jumper to put Whitman up 11-6 with 14:10 to play. Back-to-back layups from Ben Grant gave the Panthers their first lead, but Trifunovic nailed a trey to square the game at 14-14.
Crump later hit from the floor to cut his team’s deficit to four points but then the wheels fell off the Whitman train. Chapman reeled off 18 unanswered points over the next 4:02 before Trifunovic connected from distance to stop the run. The Panthers responded with another run and carried a 49-26 lead into the break.
The lead swelled to as many as 38 points in the second half with Alex Pape’s bucket as time expired completing the scoring.
The Blues have a quick turnaround as they remain in Southern California and visit Caltech on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
