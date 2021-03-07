In nearly a repeat from Saturday, the Whitman College men’s soccer team gave up a single second-half goal in a 1-0 loss to Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action, Sunday, March 7, at the Whitman Athletic Fields.
Matt Reich played the first 45 for the Blues (3-3, 3-3 NWC) with Bernie Jones playing the second half and giving up the lone goal.
Chances on goal were few and far between in the first half. Both teams were able to possess through their backline and into the midfield, but none materialized in the attacking third.
The Blues were able to get down the flank on a pair of occasions through Edwin Romero but to no avail
The gamewinner came in the 63rd minute. PLU drew a foul on the right flank and served the free kick into the penalty box.
A PLU attacker was dragged down in front of the goal and a penalty kick was called. Keeton Heggerness converted the spot kick up the middle.
The next several minutes saw multiple goal scoring opportunities including a near miss on a service right across the goal mouth.
Whitman had a late chance when Francisco Bignold advanced the ball down the right flank and found Christian Gomez inside the penalty area. The attack never materialized and the Lutes walked away with the win.
The Blues remain at home next weekend, hosting Puget Sound for a pair of matches on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.