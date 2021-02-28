SPOKANE — The Whitman College men’s soccer team scored a pair of second half goals less than 90 seconds apart to secure its third straight win, a 2-0 victory at Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon.
The win puts the Blues atop of the NWC standings with a 3-1 record.
After a scoreless first half, McCoy Hennes scored out of the back shortly after halftime. The sophomore centerback scored past Whitworth (1-3, 1-3 NWC) keeper Joshua Hill for what proved to be the game-winner in the 53rd minute.
Only seconds after the ensuing kickoff, the Blues dispossessed Whitworth and Jacob Barsher found Asher Bachtold to put the Blues up two goals.
Bachtold slotted his shot past Hill, who was spelled in the 65th minute after posting three saves.
Matt Reich earned the start with Bernie Jones inserted for the second half. The pair combined for two saves in the shutout.
Edwin Romero, one day after scoring his first career goal for the Blues, was active in front of the Pirate net. He took seven shots and forced two saves.
Whitman looks to keep it rolling when it plays its home opener next weekend. The Blues host defending NWC champion Pacific Lutheran on Saturday and Sunday, at 1:30 p.m. both days.
Teaser photo by Connor Coyne.