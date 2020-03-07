WAVERLY, Iowa — Mady Burdett led all scorers with 16 points, Kaylie McCracken dropped a double double with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and the No. 10 Whitman College women’s basketball team took down No. 5 Wartburg with a thrilling 67-63 comeback win in the second round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Whitman claimed is second comeback win in as many days here, having already erased an eight-point deficit in the final six minutes to pull off an 86-83 overtime win against Wheaton College on Friday.
The Blues advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2017, marching on to a pod that includes Oglethorpe University, Trine University and Bowdoin College. The dates and sites of next weekend’s tournament play is still to be determined.
Tori Hazard led Wartburg with 15 points and Emma Gerdes added 13 points and six rebounds.
For the second straight day, Whitman erased a double digit deficit in the second half, today against one of the top teams in the nation and on its home court no less. After hanging around in the first half, Whitman caught a wave of momentum in the third quarter and lit up the gym in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Knights by 11 points and hitting all eight of its free throws.
Trailing by eight points midway through the fourth quarter, Whitman’s shots began to fall as Taylor Chambers and Burdett both connected from downtown to shave the Knight lead to one point with 2:51 to play. McCracken then hit a pair of clutch free throws to put the Blues up by one with 1:22 remaining.
Hazard came up with a clutch basket for Wartburg on the other end, getting into the paint and laying the ball in to regain the lead for the Knights. Burdett was then fouled with 16 seconds left and went to the line to shoot arguably the biggest free throws of her Whitman career. Spoiler alert, she nailed them both and put the Blues back up by one.
Lily Gustafson made the play of the game on Wartburg’s last true possession, blocking Payton Drapers layup attempt to all but seal the win and lift her team into the Round of 16.
It was a tight opening to the game as points were at a premium. The Knights scored on their first two possessions but both defenses were on display for much of the quarter. Whitman went without a basket for nearly seven minutes but Katie Stahl, after hitting two foul shots, scored on a layup to tie the game at 9-9.
The quarter would end on an offensive spurt by Wartburg. Kaitlyn Volesky hit on a jumper to spark a 9-0 run to end the quarter and put her team up 18-9.
The second quarter saw the Wartburg lead tinker around double digits for much of the 10 minutes. Amanda Brainerd scored on Wartburg’s first possession but Burdett responded with a triple to cut the lead to eight points. Burdett again connected from three to make it a 22-15 game.
Macy Hampton then came alive, scoring all seven of her points in the second quarter. Scoring on a driving layup then hitting a three pointer of her own, she helped the Blues take only an eight-point deficit into the locker room.
Whitman found the stroke in the third quarter, shooting 64% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. The Blues still trailed, and did so by 10 points after a Volesky layup put Wartburg up 43-33 with 4:32 to play in the quarter. The Blues kept at it though and rode their hot shooting into the fourth.
On Friday night, Mady Burdett scored a team-high 22 points, Natalie Whitesel added 14 more on a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and the Blues delivered a gritty, resilient performance in an 86-83 overtime win over Wheaton (IL) in the opening round of the Division III NCAA Tournament here at Levick Arena.
In the absence of Makana Stone, the Blues (25-3) saw major contributions from a handful of role players. Kaylie McCracken shot 5-for-7 for 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds, several late in regulation and overtime to limit Wheaton possessions. Lily Gustafson shared game-high honors with McCracken with eight rebounds while adding six points, and Taylor Chambers added 15 points and handed out a career-high eight assists.
Hannah Williams and Hannah Frazier did the damage for Wheaton. Williams scored 18 points and Frazier added a game-high 27 on a perfect 10-10 in free throws.
Whitman, who led by 10 points in the second quarter, had to erase an eight-point fourth quarter deficit just to send the game into overtime. Frazier nailed a three pointer to help the Thunder to a 72-64 lead with 5:55 to play. The Blues rallied from similar deficits on several other occasions in the second half, and did so once again. Caira Young nailed a corner three pointer to shave the deficit to two points with 3:57 to play, then Chambers drove to the hoop for a key layup and hit a pair of free throws on the next possession to even the game at 74-74. McCracken and Kaelan Shamseldin each hit a free throw to give Whitman a brief lead but Frazier scored on a sweeping layup to send the game into overtime.
The Blues found themselves down by four twice in overtime session, the second after Bonnie Zeller hit from distance to put Wheaton up 83-79. Chambers answered right back with a three pointer of her own to make it a one-point game with 1:58 to play.
Burdett hit the shot of the game with 30 seconds to play. After Whitman survived multiple extra possessions on the defensive end, Burdett came down and nailed an elbow three pointer to put the Blues up 85-83 and force a Thunder timeout. Whitman’s defense rose to the occasion late and sealed the win.
Wheaton went on an early 6-0 run in the game’s opening minutes but the Blues responded to retake the lead. McCracken’s layup put her team ahead 9-8 as the game headed toward its midway point. Whitesel was active early, scoring and getting to the free throw line with second chance opportunities. Late in the quarter, Katie Stahl nailed a three pointer to put the Blues up 18-12 and Whitman carried a three-point lead after one quarter of play.
The Blues were hot to open the second quarter, reeling off seven straight points capped by another Stahl three pointer to push the lead to double digits. McCracken later scored to keep the lead at 10 points but Frazier’s three pointer shaved the Thunder deficit to three points with just under five minutes to play. Frazier kept the run going with another three ball to give her team its first lead since the opening quarter. Megan Taylor couldn’t her layup to go for the Blues as time expired and the two teams headed to the break even at 37-37.
Friday
Blues 86, Thunder 83, OT
WHITMAN (86) — Burdett 22, McCracken 17, Chambers 15, Whitesel 14, Gustafson 6, Stahl 6, Young 3, Taylor 2, Shamseldin 1.
WHEATON (83) — Fazier 27, Williams 18, Swider 8, Berg 8, Madsen 7, Myroth 6, Zeller 6, Demski 3.
Whitman 20 17 20 19 10 — 86
Wheaton 17 20 27 12 7 — 83
3-point goals — Whitman 10 (Burdett 5), Wheaton 11 (Frazier 3). Total fouls — Whitman 21, Wheaton 24. Fouled out — Whitman (Shamseldin). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Whitman 38 (McCracken 8, Gustafson 8), Wheaton 39 (Myroth 7). Turnovers — Whitman 15, Wheaton 11. Assists — Whitman 14 (Chambers 8), Wheaton 13 (Frazier 3, Williams 3, Madsen 3).
Saturday
Blues 67, Knights 63
WHITMAN (86) — Burdett 16, McCracken 10, Gustafson 8,Whitesel 8, Hampton 7, Chambers 6, Shamseldin 6, Stahl 4, Taylor 2.
WARTBURG (83) — Hazard 15, Brainerd 14, Gerdes 13, Draper 8, Volesky 7, Harris 3, Conrad 2, Naig 1.
Whitman 9 15 20 23 — 86
Wartburg 18 14 19 12 — 83
3-point goals — Whitman 10 (Burdett 4), Wartburg 2 (Brainerd, Gerdes). Total fouls — Whitman 22, Wartburg 15. Fouled out — Whitman (Whitesel). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Whitman 26 (McCracken 10), Wartburg 29 (Gerdes 6). Turnovers — Whitman 14, Wartburg 12. Assists — Whitman 11 (Hampton 3), Wartburg 8 (Gerdes 4).