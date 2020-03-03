Whitman College's basketball teams are headed to the middle of the country as the 2020 NCAA Division III tournaments open on Friday.
The Blues women (24-3) head to Iowa to tip off their national tourney play against Wheaton College out of Illinois, at a time yet to be determined, on Friday.
Wheaton (20-7) is out of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
Wartburg College is the host school of the first two rounds of the women's tournament, and takes on Monmouth in the other sectional matchup.
The Blues lost to George Fox in the championship game of the Northwest Conference Tournament but, as a Top 10-ranked team for much of the season, the NCAA rewarded Whitman with an at-large NCAA Tournament.
The Whitman men (20-7) are traveling to Minnesota to open against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (19-9), out of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), at 3 p.m. Pacific time on Friday.
Saint John's is the host school of the first two rounds and take on Ripon College in the other sectional matchup.
The Blues earned the Northwest Conference's automatic qualifier after marching through the NWC Tournament with road wins over Linfield, then at Whitworth in the championship game.