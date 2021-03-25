In a final Northwest Conference volleyball doubleheader at Sherwood Center on Wednesday night, visiting Whitworth pulled out two five-set decisions over Whitman.
In the opener, Megan Suka delivered a match-high 16 kills off the bench and Elyse Benavides posted a double-double (11 kills, 12 digs) in the Blues' 27-29, 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12 loss.
In its season finale on Senior Night, Whitman fell in five sets for the second straight match, 25-14, 23-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9.
In the opening match, Emma Anderson added nine kills and 19 digs for the Blues.
Four Whitworth players posted double figures in kills, led by Madison Lee’s 15 to go along with her 19 digs. Aleana Gallagher recorded a match-high 21 digs.
In the nightcap, Benavides led the Blues with 15 kills and 17 digs while committing only one error for the match. Suka chipped in 14 kills with Claire McCarthy and Tate Cadang both adding 18 digs.
The Bucs won the opening set handily, using an 8-0 run midway through the frame to race away to the win.
A Megan Lange kill and Cadang service ace made it a 12-10 score, but Madison Lee and Akon A‘leu caught fire on both sides of the net, both recording a pair of kills and getting in on a block to push Whitworth to what turned out to be an insurmountable lead.
The Blues responded with a tight but solid set two win to tie up the match.
Whitman led comfortably for much of the set.
Back-to-back kills from Benavides put the Blues up five points, then later a Kawohi Duvauchelle ace pushed the lead to 20-13. Lee posted a kill then got in on a double block with Kaity Barr to shave the lead to 23-22.
Suka came through down the stretch, drilling consecutive kills to seal the win and tie the match.
Whitman cruised to a set three win and took control of the match. The Blues took a tie game and blew it wide open.
After Barr’s kill evened the set at 13-13, Whitman went on an 8-1 run taking advantage of a handful of Buc errors along with kills from Lange and Benavides. Benavides took care of the Bucs down the stretch with three straight kills to put the Blues ahead in the match.
This time it was Whitworth’s turn to rally as the Bucs cruised to a set four win and pulled away late in the fifth and deciding set.
Set five saw the Blues score the first three points, two from Benavides kills and another from Suka.
Lee accounted for two of her team’s next three points to tie up the set, and later Whitworth erased a one-point Whitman lead with a 7-0 run to win going away.
