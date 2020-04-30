TEMPE, Ariz — Andei Fukushige and Andrea Gu capped a fantastic, yet shortened, year for the Whitman College women’s tennis team.
Both were named to the ITA All-America Team with Fukushige earning a spot in both singles and doubles, and Gu in doubles as Fukushige’s partner.
Both earned All-America selections after stellar performances at the 2019 ITA Fall Northwest Regional Championship hosted at Whitman.
First-year phenom Fukushige stormed through the competition to win the singles title and teamed up with Gu to claim the doubles title.
The honor was Gu’s second of her career after winning the 2018 ITA Fall Northwest Regional Doubles Championship.
The Blues had played two conference matches this spring before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of the remainder of the season.
Both Fukushige and Gu were undefeated in helping the Blues to wins in both matches.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of awarding student-athletes for their outstanding performance on the court.
The 2020 ITA Division III Women’s All-Americans were named after a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.