With nearly a month of waiting, the Whitman College women’s soccer team took to the pitch for its season opener, but the result did not result with a notch in the win column as the Blues fell 5-0 to Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference play, Saturday afternoon at the Whitman Athletic Fields.
No spectators were allowed due to state and local COVID restrictions, but that didn’t stop the team from showcasing Dani Espinoza with a special senior day celebration prior to kickoff.
The combination of Emily Badgely and Hanna Lynch played a brilliant game in net for the Blues. Both controlled their box and posted a handful of stellar saves giving them 11 total between them. Calie Rose and Ashton Hubbert combined for the shutout for PLU.
The Lutes peppered the Whitman net for much of the game and led 2-0 at the half. PLU’s first goal came from Maddie Landreth who would finish with two goals on the day. Only two minutes into the match, PLU earned a corner kick which skidded through the box to Landreth’s foot who found the back of the net.
Landreth struck again late in the half when she controlled a loose ball at the top of the box. She struck her shot just past Badgley’s outstretched arm into the far post side netting as the Lutes carried the two-goal lead into the break.
The Lutes all but put the game away with a goal just after halftime. Ellie Johnson slotted a shot off the right far post to put PLU up 3-0.
The Blues return to action next Sunday, March 14 hosting Puget Sound for more Northwest Conference action. Kick off is set for 11 a.m.