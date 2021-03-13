The Whitman College women’s volleyball team had hoped to rebound from Friday night’s five-set loss, but couldn’t right the ship in a second loss, this time in four sets, to Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Saturday. Set scores were 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Christina Boxberger led the Blues with 10 kills and Elyse Benavides posted a near double double with eight kills and 13 digs. Boxberger added four blocks with Ruby Matthews getting in on a team-high five blocks.
Lauren Wilson posted a match-high 14 kills and added 10 digs in leading PLU to the win. Halle Hetzler recorded a match-best 15 digs.
Baylee Johnson kept the Lutes in what turned out to be a solid opening-set win for PLU. After Megan Suka’s kill put the Blues up early, the Lutes scored six of the next seven points leading to a 10-7 lead. Mackenzie Pfeiffer then drilled a kill and got in on a block as the lead swelled to 14-7, forcing Whitman to call for time. Later, back-to-back kills from Breeze Bartle and Lauren Wilson sealed the win and put PLU ahead in the match.
Whitman bounced back to even matters. Emma Anderson found the seams during the second set, drilling back-to-back kills to give her team an early four-point lead. She later posted another to firmly put the Blues ahead 14-8, then joined in with Matthews on consecutive blocks to give her team an 18-10 lead. Led by a block and a kill from Hailey Iha, the Lutes shaved their deficit to six points but Boxberger drilled two kills down the stretch to seal the win.
The Lutes countered Whitman’s response with a set three win to take the lead back in the match. The Blues looked sharp early and led 12-7. Pfeiffer then delivered back-to-back kills and got in on a block as the Lutes reclaimed the momentum. Hetzler had her serve working with aces in three of her six serves as part of an 11-1 PLU run. The Lutes were able to keep the Blues at arms length the remainder of the set.
The Blues hung around and battled for all of the fourth set but couldn’t help PLU from finishing off the win. Whitman trailed early but three straight Anderson services aces cut the Lute lead to 12-10. Kills from Bartle and Wilson pushed the lead back up to five points and PLU won going away.
The Blues are next in action this Friday at PLU. The Blues and Lutes will square off in back-to-back matches set for 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.