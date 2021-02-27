Xzavier Lino scored a game-high 19 points, none bigger than his late three pointer to lift the Whitman College men’s basketball team to a gritty 69-67 Northwest Conference win over Whitworth on Saturday night at the Sherwood Center.
Mamane Yaou scored a career-high 18 points (8-10) for the Blues (3-5, 3-5 NWC) who responded with a character-building performance after being handily beaten by the Pirates on Friday night. Walter Lum stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists and Weston Crump added 11 points and seven boards.
Rowan Anderson scored a team-high 15 points for Whitworth (8-5, 5-2 NWC) and Liam Fitzgerald posted a double double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
In a tight contest throughout, the Blues trailed by a bucket at 66-64 after back-to-back jumpers from Anderson with 1:27 to play. Crump responded and nailed a pair of clutch free throws to tie the game with under a minute remaining. The Whitman defense came up big and forced a stop and without hesitation, Grant Hunt dribbled up the court who found Lino in rhythm who nailed his three ball with four seconds remaining.
It was a solid start to the game for the Blues. Crump provided the early offense, opening the scoring with a layup then connecting from beyond the arc to help Whitman to an early 5-2 lead. The Blues continued to lead as the early offense continued. Lino and Yaou also hit from the field, Lino a corner three to help his team to a 22-15 lead midway through the first half.
Whitworth responded with seven unanswered points to take a one-point lead. Fitzgerald and Jake Holtz both hit from the field as part of the quick spurt to give the Bucs a 25-24 lead with 6:18 to play. The teams traded buckets down the stretch of the first half but it were the Blues who took a two-point lead into the break after a Hunt layup.
Lino came out firing to start the second half. He nailed a three pointer right out of the gate, then drilled another moments later to help the Blues to a 42-36 lead. Fitzgerald then heated up, hitting from the floor and the foul line to regain the lead for the Pirates. Whitman then took its turn to respond. Jai Deshpande hit from distance before Yaou scored at the basket as the Blues recaptured the six-point lead they lost earlier in the half.
Neither team gave an inch down the stretch. The final five minutes saw five ties and four lead changes but it were the Blues who held the final lead as the clock hit zeroes.
The Blues play their final home games next weekend with Friday and Saturday matchups against Pacific Lutheran.