SPOKANE — Megan Suka posted a career-high nine kills, Elyse Benavides added a team-best 13 more but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team fell at Whitworth for the second straight night, a 22-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13 loss to the Bucs in Northwest Conference action on Saturday.
Claire McCarthy added 19 digs and three aces for the Blues who, outside of Suka's .263 clip, did not hit well for the match at .111. The Bucs on the other hand dominated the net to the tune of a .388 attack percentage headlined by Abby Wolverton's match-high 19 kills (.576).
After their heartbreaking loss 24 hours earlier, the Blues responded with a solid opening set win. The Blues led the entire way, getting off to a strong start with kills from Benavides and Sydney London to build a 10-5 lead.
The Blues led 18-12 but saw the home team mount a furious comeback. Back-to-back aces from Madison Lee coupled with a Wolverton kill shaved the deficit to only two points at 20-18. Kaity Barr's kill shaved the Whitman lead to one point but a kill from Nicole Kelly and Benavides down the stretch sealed the win.
The Blues must have awoken a sleeping giant because the final three sets were dominated by the Bucs. Kills from Suka and Megan Anderson gave Whitman an early set two lead but the Bucs responded with eight straight points. The lead swelled to 10 points after consecutive Wolverton kills and Whitworth won going away.
The trend continued over the next two sets as Whitman was unable to stop the Bucs.
The Blues are back on the road again next weekend with matches on Friday and Saturday at Puget Sound.