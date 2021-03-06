TACOMA — Elyse Benavides posted 15 kills and 10 digs, Christina Boxberger added 10 kills and the Whitman College women’s volleyball team rallied from two sets down but came up just shy yet again in a five-set loss at Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Saturday night. Set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12.
Along with Sydney London, Benavides added five blocks for the Blues who outhit the Loggers for the match. Neither team did hit well however as the defense was strong on both sides of the net. Melanie Sciacotos and Alli Reviglio posted eight and seven blocks, respectively, for the Lutes with three players posting 10 kills including Sciacotos.
The Blues dropped the opening two sets and a sweep seemed imminent when the Loggers reeled off the first seven points of set three. Sciacotos posted a kill and got in on two blocks as part of the early run. The Blues quickly responded and made it a two-point game after a pair of Boxberger kills. UPS continued to lead but a 4-0 run midway through the set tied the score at 13-13. Kenzie Martinez and Benavides each added a kill as part of a late run to win the set.
Set four was a tight one throughout but it were the Blues who slowly pulled away. Benavides recorded back-to-back kills to give her team a 13-10 lead, one the Blues would not relinquish. Late in the set, Martinez put Whitman ahead 20-16 with one of her five kills and the Blues held on for the win.
Unfortunately Whitman could not carry the momentum through to a fifth-set win. Boxberger did help her team to a 7-4 lead after a kill and a block, but the Loggers responded and scored the set’s final four points to clinch the match.
The Blues return home for a pair of matches on Friday (March 12) and Saturday (March 13) against Pacific Lutheran.