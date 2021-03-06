TACOMA — Christina Boxberger posted a career-high 16 kills hitting at a .364 clip and the Whitman College women’s volleyball team twice rallied from a set down but ultimately fell in a five-set thriller to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
Tate Cadang posted 24 assists and Claire McCarthy added 20 digs for the Blues (2-3, 2-3 NWC) who showed resilience and grit all night.
Katelyn Chekian led the Loggers (3-5, 3-5 NWC) with 13 kills and Chloe Akiona-Bannan added a team-high 14 digs.
Set one began ominously as Whitman opened up an early 7-2 lead. Boxberger’s kill followed an Elyse Benavides ace, then Nicole Kelly drilled a kill of her own as the Blues looked sharp early. The lead quickly evaporated after a 9-1 Logger run. Chekian and Jena Williams got UPS going as each posted a pair of kills to spearhead the early rally and help their team to an 11-9 lead. Kills from Benavides and Megan Suka kept the Blues within striking distance but Jordan Holman’s kill clinched the set one win for the Loggers.
The Blues rallied for a big set two win to tie up the match. UPS took a big lead midway through the set, using a 6-0 run to take a 15-4 lead. Now enter the Blues whose offense took flight and took over the set. Benavides drilled back-to-back kills to force a UPS timeout, then Kenzie Martinez posted a kill and got in on a block as the Blues scored 11 of the next 13 points to tie the score. Sydney London’s kill made it a 20-17 lead and the Blues held on for the win to even the match.
Whitman had a good shot of taking the lead but couldn’t pull out a win in a tight third set. Benavides’ ace put the Blues up 5-1 but the Loggers joined the set and the teams duked it out down the stretch. UPS broke away late winning five of the final seven points of the set.
Undaunted, Whitman rallied yet again and set the match to a deciding fifth set. London posted a kill and got in on a block to put the Blues out in front 8-3. The Loggers worked themselves back in the set but the Blues made another run. Kills from Suka and Boxberger pushed the lead back up at 14-9, forcing the Loggers to call for time. The Blues kept it rolling, winning 25-17 and pushing the match to a fifth frame.
Set five saw UPS reel off nine straight points after Whitman held an early lead to take the match.
The Blues and Loggers retake the court on Saturday at 6 p.m.