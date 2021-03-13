Elyse Benavides posted 14 kills and 16 digs, Tate Cadang added 14 digs, three aces and 22 assists but it proved not to be enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Friday night at the Sherwood Center. Set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11.
Christina Boxberger added 11 kills for the Blues (1-6) who hit only .091 for the match and couldn't find their way to victory after holding a two sets to one lead.
Mackenzie Pfeiffer was the high hitter for the Lutes with 13 kills, and Halle Hetzler was everywhere on the court resulting in a match-best 36 digs.
Whitman trailed for much of the first set and saw a late Lute surge lead PLU to an opening-set win. The Blues bounced back though to even the match. After a Pfeiffer kill put PLU up 11-9, Emma Anderson ignited a 6-1 run to give her team a 15-12 lead. The Lutes responded with a run of their own and the two teams headed down the stretch trading points. It was Boxberger and Megan Lange that came up clutch for the Blues who won four of the final five points for the win.
The Blues put themselves in the driver's seat with a solid set three win. PLU held an early lead but a Benavides kill and three straight Nicole Kelly aces put the Blues up 14-11. Whitman kept up the pressure and took a 21-16 lead after a Cadang ace and another Benavides kill. The Blues hung on down the stretch with two Boxberger kills sealing the win.
PLU won set four handily but the momentum still seemed on Whitman's side. Kelly's ace gave the Blues a 5-1 lead and Ruby Matthews extended the advantage with her kill to put the score at 8-3. Whitman was just unable to hold on to the lead as a late surge by PLU, which included a pair of kills from Lauren Wilson, rallied the Lutes to the five-set win.
Whitman and PLU return to the court for one more match this weekend. The two teams will square off on Saturday at 5 p.m.