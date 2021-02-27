SPOKANE — Elyse Benavides put up a double double with 13 kills and 16 digs and the Whitman College women’s volleyball team was on the verge of a stellar road win, but saw a two-set lead evaporate in a 20-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14, 15-10 loss at Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
Emma Anderson and Christina Boxberger both added eight kills for the Blues (1-2, 1-2 NWC) who were coming off an impressive sweep of Puget Sound. Whitman hit only .153 for the match despite hitting at a .333 clip in its opening set win.
Madison Lee posted a match-high 18 kills for Whitworth with Aleana Gallagher adding 17 digs, also a match-high.
The Blues struck first with a strong opening set win. Whitman built a comfortable lead midway through the set and closed it out to take the early lead. The Blues did trail early however, but back-to-back kills from Megan Suka and Anderson evened the score at 6-6. A Lee kill tied the game but the Blues then caught fire. Boxberger and Sydney London delivered consecutive kills just before Nicole Kelly served a pair of aces to force a Whitworth timeout. Whitman kept its foot on the pedal and pushed the lead to 18-12 before closing out the set.
Whitman took a commanding lead with a late second-set rally. The Blues led 13-10 but saw the Bucs reel off eight unanswered points and take control. Whitman returned from its called timeout and stemmed the tide, but it was still Whitworth’s set to lose holding set point at 24-18. The Blues were perfect the rest of the way and, highlighted by Kelly and Boxberger’s blocks, scored eight straight to take a commanding lead in the match.
The lead would not stand however as the Bucs and handily won sets three and four to set up a fifth and deciding game. Whitman hung in early as a pair of Boxberger kills gave the Blues a 5-4 lead. The set then got away from them as Whitworth scored three straight points and held off the Blues for the win.
Whitman will have another crack at the Pirates when the teams meet on Saturday night at 5 p.m.