SALEM, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team closed its series at Willamette with a pair of losses, falling 9-6 in the opener and 11-0 in the nightcap on Sunday, April 18.
The losses came a day after the Blues dropped both games of series-opening doubleheader, 12-8 and 11-9.
Game 1
The opener on Sunday saw the Bearcats outlast Whitman with both teams scoring runs in each of the first six innings.
Willamette's biggest offensive output came in its first at-bats as Daly doubled home two runs and later scored to put his team up 3-1.
The Blues always remained in the hunt, highlighted by Ben Parker's solo home run in the third inning, but Daly struck again in the sixth, driving home a pair of runs to put his team up 9-5.
Four Blues players had multihit performances, which included the top three in the batting order in Parker, Ethan Sitzman and Teague Conder all with two hits apiece.
Billy Wall (2-3) lasted only three innings on the mound for the Blues and was lifted after pitching to two hitters in the sixth. His final line included seven runs allowed on 10 hits.
Willis (3-0) earned the win in 3 2/3 innings of relief work.
Game 2
Whitman's offense went dormant in the series finale run-rule loss.
Matt Pisacane and Pruitt Spritzer scattered three Whitman hits over five scoreless innings.
Piscane picked up the win in three innings of work.
Julien Hernandez (3-3) had a tough outing for the Blues, allowing eight runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Mateus Conaway recorded two of the three Whitman hits.
The Blues next host George Fox for twin bills at Borleske Stadium on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25.