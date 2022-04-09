SPOKANE — The Whitman College distance track teams recorded another four Northwest Conference Championships qualifying marks to highlight a successful competition at the Whitworth Peace Invite hosted by Whitworth University on Friday, April 8.
Three new qualifiers came in the men's 5K. Grant Martin placed 14th (15:53.56), Reilly McVay 15th (15:55.37) and Troy Petternell came in 18th (15:59.32) all with times placing them in the upcoming NWC meet.
The fourth came when Matt Mascavage won the 400 meter dash (51.64).
The top women's performance came from Dori Buttleman in the women's 5K where she finished second with a time of 19:22.52.
Four other Whitman runners cracked the Top 20 with Samantha Crumbaugh (20:54.59), Piper Brown (21:49.46) and Christian Roch (20:16.10) all posting season best performances.
Other impressive performances on the men's side were Scott MacDonald and Grant Martin placing 16th and 18th, respectively, in the 1,500 meter, and James Klinman coming in 17th in the 800 meter.
On the women's side, Maleda Sims placed 14th in the 400 meter dash and Jade Greenberg did the same in the 1500 meter.
The Blues have one more tuneup and a chance at more qualifiers when they hit the track next Thursday, April 14 for the Whitman Twilight Meet.
