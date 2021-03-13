Weston Crump scored a career-high 21 points, Carlos Angel, Jr. added 19 more on 5-8 shooting from three and the Whitman College men’s basketball team cruised to its largest margin of victory this season, an 82-57 win over George Fox on Friday in a non-conference game between Northwest Conference teams.
Jai Deshpande equaled his career-high of 14 points for the Blues (4-5) who dominated just about every part of the game. Whitman shot north of 56% from the field and 42% in three pointers and handed out seven more assists and were plus-14 in bench scoring.
Zac Schmerber led the George Fox (0-3) effort with a team-best 10 points and Ryan Lacey contributed nine points and five rebounds.
The Blues got out to an early lead when Crump opened the game with a three-pointer then scored at the bucket to put his team up 7-3 just over two minutes into the game. Angel, whose 19 points was also a career high, followed with a three pointer but Brendan Ritschard hit a three of his own to tie the game.
The Blues responded and regained their five point lead with 13:08 to play. Deshpande drove baseline all the way to the hoop for a two-hand slam as part of a 12-2 run. After hitting a three earlier in the spurt, Crump capped the run with a jumper and Whitman led 24-14 with 9:22 to play.
Whitman was nearly unstoppable as the game neared halftime. Sean Johnson pushed the lead to 30-18 with a bucket, then Xzavier Lino hit back-to-back shots and Angel capped the scoring with a three pointer to extend the lead to 40-20 by the break.
The Blues never let the Bruins back into the game, bolstering the lead to as many as 28 points in the second half. Whitman never allowed the lead to dip below 20 and cruised to its largest win of the season.
Whitman plays its home finale when it hosts George Fox again for Senior Day on Saturday at 1 p.m. Prior to the game, the team will honor senior Carlos Angel, Jr. for her years of service to the program.