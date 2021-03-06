The Whitman College men's tennis team stayed perfect on the season with an 8-1 victory over Willamette in Northwest Conference play on Saturday at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
The Blues (2-0, 2-0 NWC) left themselves in great shape after a clean sweep in doubles play. The Whitman tandem of Jasraj Sethi and Eric Lim won 8-0 at the three. Tom Chang and Bear Lee then assured the Blues of the lead heading to singles after an 8-3 win over Quentin Nigbur and Andrew Kropp on the No. 2 court.
The clinching match in singles came on the No. 3 court. Jack Freer, who had already won in doubles with partner Andreas Mueller-Immergluck, swept Nigbur 6-2, 6-0 to win the match. Lee posted the most dominant win in a 6-0, 6-0 victory at four singles.
The Blues and Bearcats retake the court on Sunday at 10 a.m.