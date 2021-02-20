TACOMA — Looking to get the season off on a winning note, the Whitman College men’s soccer team would come up short, dropping its season opener 2-1 to Puget Sound, Saturday in Northwest Conference action at Baker Stadium.
The Blues struck first with a goal in the 21st minute. Off a pass from Jacob Barsher, Sam Johnson found the back of the net past Logger keeper Blake Robertson.
Cale Spence scored the equalizer for UPS shortly before halftime. Off an assist from Graham Bell he beat Matt Reich and the teams headed to the locker room for halftime tied 1-1.
Midway through the second half, Spence found the back of the net once more, this time in the 68th minute for what turned out to be the game winner.
Whitman had several chances for a late equalizer, the best being a service from the left flank from Edwin Romero which skidded out for a goal kick.
Reich played all 90 minutes in goal for the Blues, posting four saves on 11 UPS shots while allowing the two goals, but making a big near post save late in the game. Blake Robertson earned the start for the Loggers with Andrew Matheny inserted in net after the first half.
Whitman and UPS will square off once more this weekend when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.