The Whitman College baseball team closed its series with George Fox on Sunday, April 25, splitting a doubleheader with the Bruins in Northwest Conference action at Borleske Stadium.
The Blues topped George Fox, 2-0, in the opener, with the Bruins winning their only game of the series in a 5-0 nightcap victory.
Game 1
Julien Hernandez (4-3) paved the way for Whitman’s game one win. He was lights out on the mound, scattering three hits in a complete-game shutout while striking out six and issuing only one base on balls.
In what turned out to be a pitchers’ duel, the Blues scored one run each in the third and fourth innings, which proved to be more than enough for the win.
Mateus Conaway opened the bottom of the third with a triple just before Leo Rivera legged out a ground ball, allowing Conaway to scamper home for the game’s first run.
One inning later, Whitman’s Garrett Runyan rocketed a Ben Wills (3-2) pitch over the wall to put the Blues up 2-0 to complete the scoring.
Wills tossed a complete game in the loss, allowing two runs on four hits while posting four strikeouts.
Game 2
The series finale saw the Bruins return the favor with a shutout win of their own. Chase Fetzer and Andrew Sutherland combined for the seven inning shutout with Fetzer picking up the win in six innings of work.
Conaway put forth a solid effort for the Blues in defeat. He finished with a final line of two runs on six hits in five and two-thirds innings.
Parker accounted for two of Whitman’s hits with Rivera and Brett Williams the other two.
The Blues return to the road next weekend when they visit Pacific Lutheran for a four-game Northwest Conference series on May 1-2.