SPOKANE — In search of its first win, the Whitman College women’s soccer team ran into a buzzsaw at Whitworth, falling 3-0 to the Pirates in Northwest Conference action on Saturday.
The Pirates (1-1-1, 1-1-1 NWC) scored their three goals in the first half to all but put the game away.. Jadyn Baumgartner opened the scoring just moments after kickoff. She took a pass from Ireland Eaton and finished past Whitman (0-3, 0-3 NWC) keeper Emily Badgely less than two minutes into the game.
After Eaton hit the crossbar on a shot in the 12th minute, the Bucs netted their second and again from the foot of Baumgartner in the 18th minute. Baumgartner nearly got her third of the half when her strike less than 10 minutes later ricocheted off the crossbar.
Laura Pierson netted goal number three just minutes later on an assist from Maggie Ames to give Whitworth a three-goal lead at halftime.
Badgley earned the start with Hannah Lynch inserted after halftime. The tandem dealt with a total of 15 Whitworth shots with Lynch making three saves and shutting out the Pirates in the second half.
Rachel McGlothlen earned the shutout in net for Whitworth.
Whitman and Whitworth square off once more on Sunday at 11 a.m.