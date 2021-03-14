TACOMA — Whitman College asserted its conference tennis dominance, twice blanking the University of Puget Sound 9-0 in Northwest Conference action on Sunday.
In the first match scheduled as a conference contest, the Blues cruised through doubles play with three convincing wins.
Jack Freer and Andreas Mueller-Immergluck got things started with an 8-2 win on the No. 1 court over the Logger pair of Mike Smolskis and Renee Del Barco.
Whitman assured itself of the lead heading to doubles play with Aidan Schutter and Aaron Yuan’s 8-2 win at second doubles.
Whitman lost only one set in singles en route to the sweep. Schutter blanked Del Barco 6-0, 6-0 to put the Blues up 4-0 and Mueller-Immergluck topped Smolskis for the second time with his 6-2, 6-0 win at the one.
The Blues and Loggers retook the court for a non-conference match but with the same result.
A handful of other Whitman players saw action with equal success.
Whitman dominated all three doubles matches with Tom Chang and Eric Lim assuring the Blues of the sweep with an 8-2 win on the No. 3 court.
The Blues won all six singles matches in straight sets. Chang and Yuan won both sets at love and Schutter provided the match-clincher with a 6-1, 6-0 win at the three.
Whitman next hosts Linfield on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m.
