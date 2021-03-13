The Whitman College men’s soccer team rebounded from two tough losses last weekend, scoring two goals in the second half to beat the University of Puget Sound, 2-0, in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon.
Three Whitman (4-3, 4-3 NWC) keepers combined for the shutout. Bernie Jones earned the start but suffered an injury in the first half. Matt Reich came on and played most of the remainder of the match before being spelled by Aldo Feria.
Both teams were active in each other's attacking thirds with UPS able to earn 10 corner kicks. It were the Blues though that made good on two of their chances and never broke in the defensive third.
Whitman’s first goal came less than 10 minutes after halftime. Jacob Barsher found Adam Joss out of the midfield in the 55th minute who scored past UPS keeper Blake Robertson who played the full 90 minutes for the Loggers.
The Blues struck again in the 72nd minute. Oscar Harding scored an unassisted goal to give his team some breathing room and help to the eventual win.
Whitman and UPS are back at it again on Sunday. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Fields is set for 1:30 p.m.