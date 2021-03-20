The Whitman College men's tennis team swept in doubles and did the same in singles en route to a 9-0 Northwest Conference win over Linfield on Saturday, March 20, at the Whitman Outdoor Courts.
Whitman (7-0) set the tone early with three wins in doubles play. Andreas Mueller-Immergluck and Jack Freer cruised past their Wildcat opponents on the No. 1 court, but the Blues had to earn it at the two. John Carter and Bear Lee battled to an 8-7 (7-1) tiebreak win over Will Worth and Ethan Myers and ensured the Blues of the lead heading to doubles play.
Whitman sealed the wins after victories on the No. 3 and No. 6 singles courts. Tom Chang dominated Cameron Ventura 6-0, 6-0 to put his team in the precipice of the win. The clinching victory came by Matt Biggi who swept Ben O'Loughlin 6-3, 6-0 and the Blues remained undefeated on the season.
The Blues return to the court next Saturday, March 27 when they travel to Spokane and face off with Whitworth. First matches are set for 1 p.m.