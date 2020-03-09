CLAREMONT, Calif. — Brett Williams batted 3-for-4, including a triple and two runs scored, and Isaac Beamon added a hit and two RBI, but it wasn't enough as Whitman College came up short in a 10-5 baseball loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sunday at Arce Field.
Matt Sox (1-2) suffered the loss for the Blues (4-13), who had hoped to close out their non-conference weekend road trip with a win.
Sox worked five complete innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits with six strikeouts.
The Blues return to Northwest Conference action with a three-game home set versus Pacific, with a noon twin bill at Borleske Stadium on Saturday and a single game on Sunday afternoon.
CMS 10, Whitman 5
Whitman;104;000;000;—;5;8;1
CMS;310;030;30x;—;10;12;0
Sox, Puttkamme (6), Anderson (7) and Nakamura. Hull, Dazell (7), Mannucci (8), Beron (9) and deForest, Miller.
Hits — Whit: William 3, Sox, Rivera, Johnson, Conder, Beaman. CMS: Rho 2, Nakahara, Clarke 2, Castillo 2, Gavin 2, Levenson, Kelly, DeForest.