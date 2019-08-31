NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Whitman gave up two second half goals to drop its second straight match here Saturday night in Steve Shaw Classis mens soccer action.
The Blues cut Christopher Newport’s lead to 2-1 with 10 minutes left, but the Captains scored the game clincher seven minutes later to pull our a 3-1 win and drop the Blues to 0-2 on the young season.
A Will Collins header got the Captains off to an early start. Collins’ header in the seventh minute put the Captains up 1-0. The Blues went to intermission down 1-0.
The Blues, although out shot 17-8 for the match, kept the Captains out of the net until Chris Garbarini connected in the 72nd minute for a 2-0 Christopher Newport lead. The Blues Adam Reid responded in the 79th minute with the Blues first goal of the year, and the Blues were within 2-1.
Davis Pillow put this one away when his header in the 87th minute found the back of the net and gave the Captains their final 3-1 margin.
In a tight match here Friday to open the Steve Shaw Classic, Whitman gave up a second-half goal en route to a 1-0 opening day loss to Kean University.
The Blues had several chances in the final 15 minutes to score the equalizer, including a no call on a tackle in the penalty that the referee waived play on.
The match featured a very even contest, with similar quality of possession by both teams. It would be the Cougars though that scored the eventual game winner in the 56th minute.
Both keepers made stellar breakaway saves late in the game with Matt Reich unfortunate not to earn a shutout. He faced 13 Kean shots and turned away four. Dillon Konzelmann made four saves in 90 minutes of action for the Cougars.
The first half saw scoring opportunities on both sides but with Whitman having more of the dangerous ones. Just 10 minutes into the match, Jacob Barsher slipped a pass in from the left flank but couldn’t find a teammate. Matt Almeida had a bid on net for Kean in the 16th minute but his shot sailed over the right side of the crossbar.
Late in the match, the referee made a decision not to call a penalty kick after a hard tackle on David Chavarin in the box. Just enough of the ball was touched to keep the referee’s whistle in his pocket and send the Blues to a 1-0 loss.
The Blues travel to Spokane Friday to battle University of California Santa Cruz in the opening round of the Whitworth Puma Classicn.