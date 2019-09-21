SALEM, Ore. — The Whitman College men’s soccer team opened up its Northwest Conference play on a sour note, losing 4-1 to Willamette.
The Blues fought the first 30 minutes to a 1-1 draw with a Whitman goal from Adam Joss, set up by Oscar Harding.
However, Willamette dominated the rest of the match.
The Blues created plenty of opportunities, outshooting the Bearcats 9-6, but couldn’t convert their chances.
Willamette did take advantage, with four of their six shots aimed at goal, all of which found their mark.
Whitman’s (3-4-0, 0-1-0 next match will be today at noon in McMinnville, Ore., where they will face Linfield College (3-3-0, 1-0-0).