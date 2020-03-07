LA VERNE, Cal.— Whitman College lost all three games in a non-league weekend baseball series here at the University of La Verne on Friday and Saturday.
La Verne took the Friday opener 11-4, and then swept a Saturday doubleheader 4-3 and 7-5.
Whitman is back at it today, over at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges starting at 10:30 a.m.
Jerick Nomura went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI on Friday for Whitman, but it came in an 11-4 series-opening loss at Ben Hines Field.
Leo Rivera had a hit, a run scored and an RBI with Matt Cho adding a hit and scoring a run. Teague Conder posted one hit and an RBI.
Travis Craven pitched a tough six and one-third innings. He gave up eight earned runs on 13 hits and posted five strikeouts.
Cody Norman tossed six complete innings for the win, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out five Whitman hitters. Cole McCollum and Christian Killian both had monster games for La Verne (7-9), each batting 3-5 with a pair of runs scored.
Nomura scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning to open the scoring, but La Verne responded with four runs in the bottom of the second. Anthony Salcedo doubled in a pair of runs to open the scoring and Siffert drove home Salcedo to cap the big inning for the Leopards.
An RBI single from Salcedo in the third and and Adam Santa Cruz's run-scoring double in the fourth helped La Verne plate four more runs over the next two innings.
The sixth inning saw Nomura drive home Cho with a run-scoring double as the Blues tried to get back into the game. The Leopards responded one inning later to expand the lead as Keller put two more runs on the board with his two-RBI single.
Whitman looked to bounce back with a doubleheader here on Saturday.
The first game looked like a possible win as David Johnson bounced back from an 0-for-3 day on Friday to lead the Blues with a 3-for-4 batting effort. The Blues lost the tight game 4-3 that went the last five and a half innings scoreless.
Rivera got Whitman on the board first in the first inning on a fielding error by La Verne's Salcedo. Cruz put up a double RBI to pull La Verne level at the end of the first.
Whitman continued with their momentum as Kept Supnet grounded out in the second inning but send Nevoso in to score. Mormura reached to first on an error that also allowed Matthew Cho to score from second.
Whitman led after the second inning 3-1.
La Verne's Brandon Shiota hit a double that sent in Tanner Siffert and Patrick Keller to tie the game at three a piece with only one out in the third. Shiota also scored from a Jacob Benson single to put La Verne up 4-3 to end the third.
Whitman's defense kept them in the game as they did not allow another run and committed no errors. La Verne's pitchers and defense tightened up as they struck out three batters in the final six innings to pick up the win.
Whitman looked poised to come out on top in the final game of the series Saturday until La Verne clawed their way back to a 7-5 win late in the game.
Matthew Sox picked up an RBI in the first inning on a sacrifice fly which sent in Brett Williams in to put the first run on the scoreboard for Whitman. Leo Rivera followed up as the next batter, and he got an RBU double to send Cho in for the second score of the first inning for Whitman.
The batting order circled back around to Cho in the second. Cho brought in Isaac Beaman on a sacrifice bunt. Sox singled down the right side after Williams advanced from second to third on a wild pitch on the next at bat. Williams made it home on Sox's single.
Beeaman doubled in the third inning that allowed Supnet to circle all the way from first on an unearned run.
La Verne did not respond in the first three innings as Whitman had a 5-0 lead.
La Verne started their comeback in the fifth as Tanner Siffert started his monster game at bat with a single that sent Chase Siffert home.
In the sixth, Jacob Benson singled to right field which drove Shiota in to close Whitman's lead to 5-2.
La Verne tied up the game in the seventh led bu Siffert adding his second of three RBI's and his first of two runs in the game.
Siffert gave La Verne the lead with a single that got Keller home for his second time and scored on a Cruz single.
Whitman was not able to respond as they struck out 11 times throughout the game.
Friday's game
Leopards 11, Blues 4
Whitman 100 001 020 — 4 6 3
La Verne 042 200 30x — 11 15 2
Craven, Ryan (7.2), Seashore-Hobson (8) and Cho; Norman, Frey (7), Terry (8), Bergen (8.2) and Cruz.
HR — none.
Hits — Whitman (6): Nomura 3, Rivera, Conder, Cho; La Verne (15) Killian 3, McColum 3, Keller 2, Cruz 2, Salcedo 2, Siffert, Benson, Shiota.
Saturday's first game
Leopards 4, Blues 3
Whitman — 120 000 000 — 3 6 0
La Verne — 102 000 00x — 4 9 4
Ma, Anderson (6) and Cho; Burins, Frey (8), Lawson (8), Moffatt (9) and Cruz
HR — none.
Hits — Whitman (6): Johnson 3, Nakamura, Nevoso, Cho; La Verne (9): Shiota 3, Soffert 2, Barriga, Cruz, Benson, McCollum.
Saturday's second game
Leopards 7, Blues 5
Whitman — 221 000 000 — 5 10 1
La Verne — 00 011 32x — 7 9 2
Aichele, Larson (7), Kalnins (7) and Nevoso; Holt, Dodd (3), Moffatt (9) and Killian, Cruz.
HR — none.
Hits — Whitman (10): Williams 2, Cho 2, Rivera 2, Beaman 2, Sox, Nomura; La Verne (9): Siffert 3, Keller 2, Cruz, Shiota, Benson.