At the end of an exhausting stretch of four games in eight days, the short-handed Whitman Blues women’s basketball team proved themselves virtuosas of the finish on Friday at George Ball Court.
They finished quarters with devastating scoring runs.
They finished their drives to the basket with acrobatics and elegance.
They finished their opponents’ shot attempts with blocks, dribbles with steals, misses with rebounds, and possessions with suffocating defense.
And by the midway point of the fourth quarter, George Fox had managed just one field goal that period.
The visitors were, well, finished.
The Blues won their third consecutive Northwest Conference game, 65-38, with a balanced scoring attack and a ferocious defensive effort.
Injuries have shrunk the roster, but not the desire and buy-in of the remaining core, which features just one senior.
“Our bodies are beat,” said guard Elena McHargue, who is she. “We knew we had to win our next three after (losing to) Pacific (on Jan. 6). We used our speed to our advantage. We pressured the ball and we recovered well. We had each other’s backs.”
McHargue, who shared game-high scoring honors at 12 points with sophomore teammate Carly Martin, supplied the night’s most spectacular highlight in the second quarter, gliding down the middle of the court and, while airborne, pinballing between two Fox defenders while scooping a left-handed layup off the glass for a 26-17 lead at the 4:13 mark.
That was the first loose pebble in an 11-1 Blues avalanche to close out the first half.
But on a night when Whitman (9-5, 4-2 in league) was more competent than transcendent on offense, it was that one point allowed rather than the 11 scored which merited top billing.
“We’re having to re-define ourselves this season,” Blues head coach Michelle Ferenz said. “We’re young, but we have really embraced defense. We got our hands on a lot of stuff. We killed ‘em on the boards.”
Whitman’s Lindsay Drango scored nine points, fellow junior Korin Baker had eight points, 12 rebounds (including six on offense), three steals and a block, and sophomores Kalia Coverson (eight rebounds) and Natalie Lundberg added seven points apiece for the winners.
The Blues won the glass 39-27 and held Fox (5-9, 2-3) to a tick over 30 percent shooting from the floor.
“We have guidelines,” said McHargue, “and we stick to ‘em. The younger kids have stepped up.”
The 11-1 finish in the second quarter followed a 14-1 burst to close the first. The Blues didn’t score over the first three-and-a-half minutes of the game, but Lundberg’s hustle on the offensive
glass led to a prolonged possession which she finished by splashing a 3-pointer, and she found Martin for another 3 on Whitman’s next possession as it took an 8-6 lead with 5:02 left in the first period.
It would not trail again. The hosts’ margin of advantage lingered above 20 points throughout the fourth quarter, during which the Bruins managed only one field goal over the first seven-plus minutes.
“They’re working their tails off and having a good time doing it,” said Ferenz. “I’m having a great time coaching them. I wish I had three more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.