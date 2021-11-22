DALLAS — Korin Baker led a well-balanced Blues offense with 19 points and the No. 4 Whitman College women’s basketball team more than validated its Top 5 ranking with a solid 71-60 road win over No. 15 UT Dallas on Monday night, Nov. 22.
The Blues (5-0) led by as many as 19 points in the second half in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
Baker added 14 boards, giving her game and career highs on the night in both points and rebounds.
Kaylie McCracken scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds with Sydney Abbott adding 11 points.
Jordan Maxwell led the Comets with 12 points off the bench.
Neither team could get a leg up for much of the first quarter.
Jordan Rudd’s jumper put the Comets ahead but Kaelan Shamseldin responded with a 3-pointer to give Whitman a 9-7 lead with 3:34 to play.
But after Diane Hurst tied the game with a jumper, the Blues ran off eight unanswered points highlighted by 3-pointers from Shamseldin and Macy Hampton giving Whitman a 17-12 lead through one quarter.
Whitman extended the lead to as many as nine points early in the second quarter but the home team didn’t fold.
Paris Kiser hit from beyond the arc to cut into the lead at 30-25 with 1:15 play until halftime.
The Blues were solid down the stretch of the first half, however, as Abbott sank a jumper to close the half and send Whitman into the locker room up by nine points.
The Blues returned to the court for the second half and reminded why they are the fourth-ranked team in the nation. They stymied the UT Dallas offense, holding the Comets to only one made field goal in the period and pushing the lead to as many as 19 points.
Shamseldin and Baker nailed back-to-back treys early in the quarter and in the blink of an eye, Whitman led 44-29. McCracken’s layup pushed the lead to 48-29 with 6:07 to play.
The offense started clicking for the Comets in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late. Kiser hit from downtown and Anna Jefferson-Polk hit a mid-range jumper to whittle the lead to 58-48 with 4:36 to play.
The Blues never let the lead slip into single digits as they outlasted UT Dallas for the double-digit win.
After an impressive Texas road trip, the Blues return west to prepare for Northwest Conference play. Whitman visits Willamette on Friday, Dec. 3 for its league opener.
