Sydney Abbott led all scorers with 20 points, two coming on a late drive to the hoop to give the Whitman College women’s basketball team a 60-58 win over Whitworth in Northwest Conference play on Saturday at the Sherwood Center.
Abbott, who also contributed five rebounds and five assists, scored on Whitman's last possession to break a 58-58 tie. Holding for the last shot, Elena McHargue found Abbott on the wing who beat her opponent baseline and banked home what turned out to be the winning layup with four seconds to play.
Korin Baker did the work on the glass, pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds, six coming on the offensive end. Kaylie McCracken added nine points and four boards for the Blues (6-2, 6-2 NWC) who saw a third of their scoring (21 pts) coming from bench play.
Macey Morales and Talia Brandner provided the offense for Whitworth with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Megan Dorney shared game-high honors with Baker in rebounds with 11.
It took the Bucs nearly the entire first quarter to put their first points up on the scoreboard. Keara Simpson muscled her way to a score in the paint with 32 seconds to play to stop an 11-0 game-opening run.
The Blues weren’t easily finding the basket either but were managing to put points up on the board. Abbott opened the scoring splashing a three pointer and Kaelan Shamseldin converted an and-one three-point play late in the quarter to push the lead to 11.
The Bucs finally found the scoring touch as the second quarter got underway, but the Blues did as well. Brandner hit a three pointer but Whitman responded with 10 unanswered points to take a 23-8 lead with 4:21 to play until halftime. After consecutive buckets from Megan Taylor, Shamseldin capped the run with a three pointer to give her team the big lead. The Pirates rallied once again and, on the heels of back-to-back Devyn Cope baskets, shaved their deficit to eight points by halftime.
The Blues built a solid lead in the third quarter and looked poised to run away with the win. Baker’s jumper coupled with an Abbott three pointer pushed the lead up to nine points at 32-23 with 6:40 to play. McHargue later scored a fast break layup to extend the advantage to 13 points and the Blues were off and running. Whitworth hung around but McCracken’s buzzer beater brought the lead back up to double digits heading to the fourth quarter.
Whitworth came storming back in the fourth to make it, much to the dismay of the Blues, an exciting finish. Abbott’s three pointer pushed the lead back up to 12 points with 8:08 to play, but a 12-2 Pirate run made it a two-point game with 2:57 to play. Morales and Brandner later connected on jumpers to shave the deficit to a single point heading to the final minute. After McHargue went 1-1 on a trip to the free throw line, Morales sank a jumper to tie the game with 18 seconds remaining.
Abbott then came in clutch after an ensuing Whitman timeout, scoring on Whitman’s final play to give her team the win. Whitworth had a good look at a buzzer beater, but Morales couldn’t connect on a deep three point attempt.
The Blues play their final home games next weekend with Friday and Saturday matchups against Pacific Lutheran.