The 2022 season was no easy feat for the Whitman College women’s lacrosse team.
The year started out with what seemed like nothing but adversity — a few players down with COVID, some out with concussions, not to mention a slew of new faces on the roster and coaching staff.
Heidi Colford took over as the Blues' head lacrosse coach at the start of the 2021-22 school year after serving the past season as head coach at Loras College in Iowa.
Colford took on a Whitman team that yielded 11 underclassmen, which was well over half the roster.
On top of that, there were a few players who had never held a lacrosse stick before, and were joining the team as walk-ons.
One of seven freshmen on the squad is Gracie Maulik, who played attack during her first year in a Whitman uniform.
Maulik, who has been playing lacrosse for seven years, earned all-Northwest Conference Lacrosse Freshman of the Year honors, and was also the only freshman on the all-league first team.
Maulik’s award was only the third of its kind since Whitman’s lacrosse program started in 2015.
She finished in the top 10 in the league in every major statistical category, including ranking fourth in goals per game (3.31), eighth in points per game (4.38), and 10th in assists per game (1.08).
Maulik chose Whitman for a myriad of reasons, lacrosse being only one of them.
She knew she wanted to play lacrosse at the Division III level, and had heard great things about Whitman through high school teachers and parents who had attended the small liberal arts college.
“It (Whitman) has lived up to, if not exceeded, expectations,” Maulik said. “I was told by people who attended Whitman before I came here that everyone was just incredibly nice — incredibly caring — that the professors all cared about your well-being. I was a bit skeptical, naturally, but I really have been impressed by how dedicated the faculty is to the students and how welcoming and nice everyone is here.”
The welcoming nature of Whitman was felt by Colford as well, who had never been to Washington state prior to accepting the coaching position at Whitman.
“The Whitman community is so unique in the fact that it’s so welcoming and everyone is so friendly out here,” Colford said. “Everyone wants everyone to succeed, which is definitely not something you really see at other schools. I don’t think any colleagues are as close as at any school I’ve been at previously.”
Although concluding the season with a 5-10 overall record, the team demonstrated enormous improvement from the first matchup of the year to the final weekend of conference play.
Colford viewed her first year at Whitman as a success, not only for the growth her team achieved over the spring months, but how much they developed relationships off the field.
“Overall, the team had really high expectations for themselves and really worked hard, so I’m satisfied with how our season went,” Colford said. “While our record may not show that we did as well as other teams in our conference, we fought through so much adversity.”
For having a young team and a new coaching staff, adjustments were made by all in order to ensure success and team growth over the course of the season.
It wasn’t easy a lot of the time, but the team sure did have a good time.
“Oh my gosh, they’re so fun,” Colford said about her team.
And her team agrees.
Eliza Daigle, another freshman on the squad, earned a second-team all-conference nod for her performance at midfield.
Daigle, like Maulik, finished at the top in every statistical category, including third in the Northwest Conference in goals per game (3.55), fourth in points per game (4.82), and seventh in assists per game (1.27).
Despite the adversity the group faced early and often through the season, Daigle thinks fondly on how her teammates were there for each other through it all.
“We’re very supportive of each other,” Daigle said, when discussing the COVID and injury-related struggles of the season. “I think that everybody being there for one another has really helped us overcome that adversity because we still could use lacrosse as something fun to get all of those things off of our brains — and to get school off of our brains as well.”
Having success may not always be a key to having fun, but the opposite was definitely true for the Blues. Having fun was necessary for this team to find success on the field, Daigle and Maulik both said, and to be able to use lacrosse as an outlet for everything else in life.
“We were having a good time playing and I think that’s one of the main reasons that we became more successful toward the end of the season,” Daigle said.
Daigle and Maulik were just two of the four all-conference selections for the Blues this season.
Freshman midfielder Erin Magnuson and sophomore midfielder Madeleine Sherry were also awarded all-Northwest Conference honorable mention honors to round out the Blues’ postseason all-league awards.
Magnuson finished second in the Northwest Conference in goals per game with 51 on the season, and seventh in points per game with 58.
Sherry ranked third in the league in points per game with 4.85 (63 points) and 2.0 assists per game (26 assists).
Daigle has played lacrosse since third grade and is excited for all that is to come in the next three years of her career at Whitman. Especially with, hopefully, a larger roster in years to come.
“I’m excited for our team to grow,” Daigle said. “I do really enjoy our team dynamic. I think we have a good time together. I’m excited to expand our team and hopefully have a couple more players next year.”
For Maulik, she is excited to build on her freshman of the year performance this season and continue to grow as a player.
“It means so much to me,” Maulik said of her all-league awards. “I put in so much work at practice and I tried to do as much for my team as I possibly could. It was really cool to have that recognition from the conference, and also to see my teammates get that recognition that I think they deserved.”
Colford and her “lax rats,” as she calls her team because of their dedication to the game, are looking forward to taking the positives of this season and working toward bringing Whitman lacrosse more success in the years to come.
