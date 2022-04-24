Eliza Daigle scored four goals, Izzy Eggerling added another, but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's lacrosse team fell, 22-5, to undefeated George Fox on Senior Day at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Prior to the match, the Blues honored Keilyn Castillo and Amelia Leopold in a special senior day ceremony.
Andrea Garcia-Miller and Carleigh DeLapp led the Bruins with five and six goals, respectively.
The Bruins scored early and often.
They opened with three goals inside of the first three minutes before Daigle got the Blues on the scoreboard with her goal with 11:54 to play in the first quarter.
Daigle netted her second late in the period but it was George Fox who led 11-2 after the first 15 minutes.
Whitman did not let the game slip away though and played the Bruins even in the second quarter and only surrendered three goals in the third.
Daigle assisted on a goal from Eggerling at the midway point of the second period, then scored inside of a minute to keep the deficit to under 10 at the break.
George Fox held the Blues scoreless in the third, but were only able to slip three past Sophia Maroulis in net. The lead had increased by only three goals since Fox's dominant opening quarter as the game still hung in the balance heading to the fourth.
Though the stellar Whitman effort continued into the fourth quarter, the Bruins dominated the final 15 minutes for the win.
The Blues conclude the season on the road next weekend with matches at Linfield and then George Fox for their season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.