Former Walla Walla High School volleyball star Noelani Helm (Class of 2019), now playing with Boise State University as a graduate student, will be back in town Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, when Whitman College hosts the NCAA Division I Mountain West Conference visitor for a preseason exhibition match at the Sherwood Athletic Center.
Admission is free, and action is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Her father, Matthew Helm, has been the D-III Whitman head coach since 2012.
Noelani Helm has played the last four years at D-I Portland University. She earned a 2022 All-West Coast Conference Honorable Mention as a senior.
While at Wa-Hi, Helm was a multi-sport standout.
Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball coached named Helm an all-star each of her last three years, finishing with 2018 Player of the Year honors.
Helm also shined each spring in track and field, getting named the All-MCC Field Athlete of the Year both as a junior and as a senior.
Both years saw Helm throwing javelin at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 4A Championships after winning the MCC title.
Helm placed third at State as a junior.
Back at State the next year, along with the MCC and District 8 high jump crown, Helm finished in the top five of both events — third in high jump, fifth in javelin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.