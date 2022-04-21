The Whitman College baseball team closed the Northwest Conference season in style, sweeping a doubleheader from Puget Sound with a 12-7 game one win and winning the nightcap, 10-9, at Borleske Stadium on Thursday, April 21.
The sweep comes a day after the Blues dropped the series opener over UPS, 9-6, on Wednesday.
In game one on Thursday, Whitman's Garrett Runyan delivered four hits with two runs and four RBI to pace the Blues past the Loggers.
Beck Maguire recorded three hits and two runs and Mateus Conaway added two hits, two runs and two RBI.
The Blues jumped on the Loggers early when Teague Conder crushed a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning.
After a scoreless second inning, Whitman was back at it and plated another two runs in the third. Back-to-back base hits from Nate Korahais and Runyan added a third run, and Runyan later scored on an infield fielding error from the Loggers.
The Loggers scored one run in the third and fourth innings, but the Blues broke the game open with five runs in the sixth and led 10-2. Conaway and Runyan provided the big hits of the inning. Conaway drove home Nik Greb and Jack Bickerton with a double before Runyan smacked a two-RBI hit to extend the lead.
Dexter Aichele had successfully worked through the Logger order until the sixth inning. Back-to-back two-run homers from Dylan Joyce and Jacob Ota lifted UPS back into the game as the Blues led by only four runs heading to the seventh.
Whitman regained the momentum with a pair of runs one inning later and Benjamin Seashore-Hobson closed the door on the Loggers in the ninth.
Aichele (4-6) earned the win, battling through eight complete innings while allowing six runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts. Brett Harvey (2-2) was tagged with loss after allowing five runs on six hits in four and one-third innings.
In Thursday's nightcap, the Blues erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning for the series-finale win.
Drew Vannaman batted 3-for-4 with one RBI and Runyan doubled, homered and scored a pair of runs while driving in three more.
Rylan Burigsay picked up the win in one and two-thirds innings of relief work and allowed one run on three hits. UPS reliever Cade Christopherson was tagged with the loss.
The Blues got on the scoreboard first with a run each in the first and second inning. Runyan's solo shot in the first opened the scoring and Vannaman drew a bases-loaded walk from Chris Pullen one inning later to put the Blues up 2-0.
UPS responded with three runs in the bottom of the third.
The lead grew to four runs, but then the Whitman bats came alive with eight runs in the sixth.
Ting opened the inning with a solo home run and, later, two-run hits from both Runyan and Leo Rivera gave and extended the lead.
Vannaman nearly cleared the fence for a three-run homer during the inning, but instead his rip to left field turned into a long single.
There were some tense moments in the ninth inning as the Loggers loaded the bases with one out and only two runs down. Runyan, though, on in a relief pitching role, forced a popup and struck out his final hitter to preserve the win.
In game one of the Blues' final conference series, Whitman fell, 9-6, to Puget Sound on Wednesday.
Maguire recorded three hits, two runs and four RBI for the Blues in a game that was halted on Tuesday due to rain, and picked up Wednesday in the seventh inning.
Maguire opened the fifth inning with a base hit before UPS's pitcher issued a base on balls to Brandon Ting and caught the arm of Matthew Cho on an errant slider.
Puget Sound then got out of the one-out, bases-loaded jam.
Puget Sound took advantage one-half inning later and plated the game's first two runs.
Julien Hernandez, after cruising through the first five innings, ran into some difficulties of his own. He threw a wild pitch and hit a batter, both with the bases loaded, and the Loggers led 2-0 through five innings.
Whitman responded in kind and plated three in the sixth to take its first lead. Maguire delivered a two-run double and later scored on Ting's RBI base hit.
The Loggers regained the momentum in the bottom of the sixth, teeing off on the Whitman bullpen to the tune of seven runs on eight hits.
Whitman had a chance to tie the game in the ninth. Jack Bickerton drove in a run with the bases loaded to shave the lead to three runs, but Nik Greb, in a pinch-hitting role, struck out to end the threat.
Whitman will be off this weekend before closing the season hosting the inaugural Bud Kight Invitational from April 29 - May 1.
