SPOKANE — The Whitman College distance track teams took part in the H.I.R. Invitational on Friday with a handful of Blues runners qualifying for the Northwest Conference Championships. The meet was hosted by Whitworth at Boppell Track.
James Klinman led the day off by qualifying for the NWC Championships in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Klinman placed sixth with a time of 10:38.28.
Maamoon Saleh (9th, 4:11.56) and Scott Macdonald (10th, 4:13.58) also delivered strong Top 10 performances for the men's squad. Both competed in the 1500m run with Saleh missing his qualifying time by less than one second.
The men's side also saw a pair of personal bests in the 10000 meter. Tucker Grinnan and Gabe Wasserman delivered two strong performances which also earned them qualifying times in the upcoming NWC Championships.
On the women's side, Sophia Bigio and Ella Greenberg both qualified for the NWC Championships and delivered personal bests in the 10000 meter race. Each finished with a time of 19:19.
Tim McKenna for the men and Samantha Crumbaugh for the women also ran personal bests in their respective 10000m races.