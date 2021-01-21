Ten months after the coronavirus shuttered athletic events worldwide, local collegiate sports are taking to the court and pool this weekend.
Whitman College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are slated to take the court at Pacific Lutheran on Friday and Saturday nights.
And the Blues’ swim teams head to Spokane to take on Whitworth on Saturday.
Whitman’s athletics teams have been returning to practice on a graduated basis for about a month, Blues sports information director John Barry said.
All athletes were quarantined and housed in dormitories, and then began practicing in small groups before full team practices started.
Basketball and swimming opened practices first, with volleyball and soccer next, and traditional spring sports last.
All practices are conducted with masks on, but volleyball will be the only sport to play games/matches with masks, Barry said.
Coronavirus testing is conducted every few days, and any positive tests are followed by quarantine and contact tracing, though that hasn’t been a big issue, he said.
“To be honest, I’ve been surprised how well it’s been going,” Barry said. “It’s a tribute to our student-athletes, they’ve taken it seriously, they’ve done a really good job.”
The last time Whitman’s basketball teams were on the court was the weekend of March 6-7, 2020, as the NCAA Division III national tournaments began.
The Blues men, following a 20-8 regular season and a Northwest Conference (NWC) title with a 13-3 record, fell in the first round against Wisconsin-Eau Claire to end the season in Collegeville, Minn.
But the Blues women, coming off a 26-3 regular season and a 15-1 NWC campaign before falling to George Fox in the conference championship game, entered the NCAA DIII tournament in Waverly, Iowa.
Whitman knocked off Wheaton, 86-83, in overtime of the first round, and then defeated Wartburg, 67-63, the next night.
That would have pitted the Blues against Oglethorpe in Brunswick, Maine, before the COVID-19 shutdown sent everyone home.
Now, the NWC is embarking on six weekends of play with Washington schools participating. Northwest Conference schools in Oregon will not take part at this time due to state restrictions.
Whitman opens at PLU, then hosts Puget Sound for two games on Jan. 29-30, goes to Whitworth on Feb. 5-6, hosts PLU on Feb. 12-13, goes to UPS on Feb 19-20, and closes the shortened regular season with Whitworth at Sherwood Center on Feb. 26-27.
Game times are 5:30 p.m. for women’s games on Fridays, followed by the men’s games, and 4 p.m. for the women on Saturdays followed by the men.
Northwest Conference tournament semifinal games are set for March 3, with the championship on March 5.
The Blues men’s and women’s swim teams follow Saturday’s meet at Whitworth by hosting three straight meets. Puget Sound is at Harvey Pool on Jan. 30, PLU is in town on Feb. 13, and Whitworth closes the season here on Feb. 20.
Saturday’s meet has the women starting at 10 a.m., and the men at 1 p.m.
No fans will be allowed to attend any athletic events as play begins, though that may change if the state opens up later in the year, Barry said.
Sports traditionally live streamed — basketball, volleyball, baseball and tennis — will continue to be streamed. A link on the Whitman athletics website, athletics.whitman.edu, leads to those live streams.
Whitman’s soccer and volleyball teams are slated to begin play in early February, with traditional spring sports set to begin in late February.
At Walla Walla Community College, practices started on Monday in small groups, athletic director and Warrior men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinland said.
With the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) now at the Red level, groups of up to four can gather for basketball practice with all players filling in a daily screening log and having temperatures taken before entering the Dietrich Dome.
If all goes well under those protocols for two weeks, the Yellow level allowing for full team practices can be reached, Reinland said.
And the Green level, allowing for games, can be achieved with two more weeks of good results.
All Northwest Athletic Conference sports will be opening practices with the hope of playing a season, without championship tournaments, this year.
“There are still a lot of ifs in there, but we’re just going to give it a go,” Reinland said.
A deadline of March 15 has been established by NWAC athletic directors and commissioner for schedules to be set, he said, and each school’s participation is up to that school’s president.
If schedules can’t be set by March 15, seasons will be canceled. If they can, play will begin in April.
Schedules will be NWAC-only, with no non-conference matchups, and with no overnight stays.
“At least we’re giving it a shot right now,” Reinland said.
At Walla Walla University, the Wolves withdrew from the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) winter schedules for men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and men’s soccer on Nov. 23, 2020.