McMINNVILLE, Ore. — After a weekend hiatus from the diamond, the Whitman College baseball team returned to action with a doubleheader split at Linfield in Northwest Conference play on Friday. The Blues (10-8) topped the Wildcats 6-3 in the opener but dropped game two 4-2.
Dexter Aichele (3-1) delivered a solid outing to lift the Blues to their game one win. He tossed seven and one-third innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts. Travis Craven picked up his first save in his one and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief.
Simeon Downing's (1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI) two-run homer helped put the Blues go up 3-0 in the second inning. With Leo Rivera (1 H, 1 R) sitting on second base, Downing pulled a Gage Mack pitch over the left field wall to give his team the early lead.
Linfield tied up the game in the fourth inning when a Levi Horner-Villa (3-4, 2 R) base hit scored a pair of runs to make it a 3-3 score. Neither team provided much offense over the next several innings until Whitman put three runs on the scoreboard in the eighth inning. Garrett Runyan (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) doubled home a run to put the Blues back out in front, then Teague Conder (1 H, 2 RBI) delivered a two-run base hit and Whitman cruised to the win.
Colton Meyer (0-6) was tagged with the loss for the Wildcats allowing two runs on two hits in one and two-thirds innings of relief work.
In the second game, Linfield scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning to earn the doubleheader split. Each run came off Whitman starter Mateus Conaway (2-1) but only one would be charged to him. In the loss, Conaway tossed four complete innings and allowed the one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts.
The Blues did strike first however when Kevin Nakamura doubled home Brett Williams in the top of the first inning, but the Wildcats responded one inning later. Reid Sturn (2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) drove home Wyatt Smith (1 H, 1 R) with an RBI-hit for the first run, then Linfield added another when Mike LaVigne (1 H, 1 RBI) legged out a bases loaded infield grounder. Tanner Earhart (2 H, 2 RBI) capped the scoring one batter later with his two-run single.
Nakamura posted a hit and an RBI for the Blues with Conder adding one hit and one run.
Wildcat starter Andrew Del Biaggio picked up the win in five and one-third innings of work.
Whitman and Linfield conclude their four-game series with a Saturday doubleheader set to start at noon.