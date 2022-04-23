SALEM — The Whitman College men's golf team concluded Day 1 of the Northwest Conference Golf Championships in seventh in the overall team standings April 23. The event is being held at the Creekside Golf Club and hosted by Willamette University.
The Blues finished with an opening round total 332 at 34 over par, two strokes back of sixth-place Puget Sound.
Parker Krovisky led the way for the Blues, shooting seven over par 77 and finishing the day in a tie for 14th on the individual leaderboard. Alexander Knox shot two strokes back of Krovisky for a tie for 21st. Jack Garnsey, Jacob Ryerson and Felix Ronderos also placed for the Blues.
Katya Kurkoski was the lone participant for a short-handed Whitman women's team. She ended the day just outside the top 10 (t-11th) after carding 14-over 86.
The tournament concludes on Sunday with much work ahead of the Blues who hope to leapfrog several teams in the final standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.