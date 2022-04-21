In game one of the Blues' final conference series, the Whitman College baseball team fell, 9-6, to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference play at Borleske Stadium on Wednesday, April 20.
Beck Maguire recorded three hits, two runs and four RBI for the Blues in a game that was halted on Tuesday due to rain, and picked up Wednesday in the seventh inning.
Joyce and Hirano led the Loggers each with two hits, with Hirando scoring a pair of runs.
The game featured a pitchers duel until the fifth until Franklin ran into trouble in Whitman's half of the fifth inning.
Maguire opened the inning with a base hit before Franklin issued a base on balls to Brandon Ting and caught the arm of Matthew Cho on an errant slider.
Eckley then came on to pitch and got the Loggers out of the one-out, bases loaded jam.
He struck out Nate Korhaias then forced Drew Vannaman to hit into a force at second base to end the inning.
Puget Sound took advantage one-half inning later and plated the game's first two runs.
Julien Hernandez, after cruising through the first five innings, ran into some difficulties of his own. He threw a wild pitch and hit a batter, both with the bases loaded, and the Loggers led 2-0 through five innings.
Whitman responded in kind and plated three in the sixth to take its first lead. Maguire delivered a two-run double and later scored on Ting's RBI base hit.
The Loggers regained the momentum in the bottom of the sixth, teeing off on the Whitman bullpen to the tune of seven runs on eight hits.
Parascond homered on the second at bat with RBI hits from Strash and Joyce contributing to a 9-3 UPS lead through six innings.
Whitman had a chance to tie the game in the ninth. Jack Bickerton drove in a run with the bases loaded to shave the lead to three runs, but Nik Greb, in a pinch-hitting role, struck out to end the threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.