Xzavier Lino, the 2022-23 Northwest Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year for NCAA Division III Whitman College, has signed a D-I scholarship to play his final two years of eligibility at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
The 6-foot-6, 195-pound guard, who was also voted by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to its Division III First-Team All-Region and by D3hoops.com to its Second-Team All-Region, announced his decision to transfer on social media.
"Committed to UMASS Lowell. Thank you @whitmancollege for everything," Lino Tweeted with a shout out "to all the guys that helped me through this journey and of course the coaches that supported me. Excited for this next chapter!"
A native of Phoenix, Lino joins a UMass Lowell program that compiled an overall record this pear season of 26-7, placing second in the America East Conference before finishing with a loss in its championship tournament final.
Whitman experienced a similar ending to its successful D-III season, going 22-5 overall and besting the Northwest Conference during the regular season at 14-2 before missing out on a ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a playoff loss to Whitworth.
Lino, in being voted the NWC Player of the Year, made all-conference for the second straight season after earning an honorable mention as a sophomore.
Over three seasons at Whitman, Lino started every Blues game and averaged 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Always a sharpshooter from the perimeter, Lino ranked second in the NWC this past season with his 3-point percentage at .430 (converting 74 of 172 attempts) — Willamette's Ryder Hsiung led at .431 (50 of 116) in five fewer games.
"I did not want to see Xzavier leave, but I am happy for him as he chases his NCAA Division I dreams," Whitman head coach John Lamanna said.
