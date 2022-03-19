SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Whitman College's women's tennis team won two of its first three matches over the weekend.
The Blues are scheduled to next play Sunday, March 20, against Gustavus Adolphus College.
On Friday, March 18, the Blues returned to their winning ways, taking down Wellesley College, 5-4, in a neutral site match after a hard-fought loss Thursday to No. 14 Southwestern.
"We had chances in doubles but they (Wellesley) got up 2-1 and we had to battle, but that's what we're finding out we are really good at," Blues coach John Hein said."All 11 players contributed so much to this win, but I want to highlight Erica (Mock) stepping up to set the tone and Mae (Thorp) moving into the lineup and playing the tennis we know she can play to get us a huge point. Then the clinch by Camilla (Tarpey-Schwed) against one of their strongest spots felt so good and well earned. Big win for us before playing Trinity tomorrow."
The Blues (7-2), indeed, found themselves behind a point after doubles. Mock and Tarpey-Schwed opened the match with a victory on the No. 2 court, but Wellesley won its matches at the three, then at the one. First doubles came down to a tiebreaker as Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos fell 8-7 to Annissa Mu and Melinda Alviar.
Whitman came out on the winning side in the first four finished matches to claim the victory. Le responded from her doubles loss to tie the score with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Michaela Markwart on the No. 1 court. Mock and Thorp then won their matches at the four and six, respectively, and both via sweeps. The match-clincher came at fifth singles when Tarpey-Schwed topped Alviar 6-4, 6-2.
Back at it Saturday, in the first of two matches, the Blues opened the day taking on the 24th-ranked Trinity but coming up short.
The match opened with three tight doubles contests, but with the Tigers taking two. Erica Mock and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed fell at the two but Angel Le and Arianna Castellanos took down the Trinity pair of Cate Cushing and Megan Flores in an 8-7 (7-4) tiebreaker at the one to even the score.
Either team could have taken the lead heading to singles but the Tigers were victorious at third doubles. In another tiebreaker, Illina Jha and Grace Carter lost to Sam Miller and Ellie Hughes 8-7 (8-6).
Whitman quickly fell behind the eight-ball with early losses on the No. 6 and No. 3 singles courts. Thorp lost at love before Mock fell 6-1, 6-2. Le kept the Blues in the match with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 straight set win at the one, but the match-clincher came at the four when Jha lost to Flores 6-4, 7-5.
The only three-setters came at the two and five with the match decided. Castellanos and Tarpey-Schwed both won their opening set but dropped the next two.
Later, the Blues regrouped to earn the split with a solid neutral site win over Schreiner.
Whitman set the tone with a clean sweep in doubles. The pair of Tarpey-Schwed and Mock won 8-6 at the one, and Piper Rylander and Mae Thorp teamed up for a win on the No. 2 court by the same score.
Whitman sealed the win early with sweeps at first, second and third singles. Mock topped Hannah Reyna 6-3, 6-2 at the one and Thorp took down Victoria Morales on the No. 2 court.
The third convincing win came at the three when Grace Carter swept Blair Villarreall 7-5, 6-3.
Rylander earned a solid victory at the four with the match having been decided. She rallied from a set down for a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) win over Katelyn Ruiz.
