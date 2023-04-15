TACOMA — The Whitman College women's tennis team lost nary a match and wrapped up a perfect league season with a 9-0 Northwest Conference regular season finale win at Puget Sound on Saturday afternoon, April 15.
The win gives the Blues their first undefeated conference season (8-0) and the regular season title outright for the first time since 2015. The title lands Whitman the No. 1 seed and host of the NWC Tournament which gets underway next weekend.
The Blues took just over half an hour in sweeping all three doubles matches. Kaylah Tan and Mae Thorp got the Blues on the board with their win on the No. 3 court. The next two matches finished moments later headlined by an 8-0 win at first singles by Camilla Tarpey-Schwed and Sascha Wells over the Logger pair of Marissa Perez and Paige Shinall.
Whitman was dominant in winning all six singles matches in straight sets. Three matches were won at love which included Julia Longpre at the two, Wells at the three and Tan on the No. 6 court.
Before hosting the field at next weekend's NWC Tournament, Whitman will play its regular season finale with a non-conference matchup against College of Idaho on Sunday. Start time at the Whitman Tennis Courts is set for 10 a.m.
