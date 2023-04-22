The Whitman College women's tennis team cruised through doubles and clinched the match on the No. 3 and No. 4 courts to top Lewis & Clark, 5-0, Saturday, April 22, in the semifinals of the 2023 Northwest Conference Women's Tennis Tournament.
The top-seeded Blues now advance to the championship match with an automatic birth to the NCAA Tournament on the line.
The No. 2 and No. 3 courts finished moments apart to put the Blues up two points and ensure themselves of the lead heading into the singles play. At second doubles, Teleya Blunt and Jin Yu took down the Pioneer pair of Susanna Anand and Kacia Lau at love before Illina Jha and Camilla Tarpey-Schwed topped Ariele Bloom and Hayley Kreps 8-1 at the three.
Sascha Wells and Angel Le completed the doubles sweep with an 8-2 win at the one.
With Whitman in control in each singles court, Yu won at love at the three and Jha sent the Blues into the championship match with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Seraphina Vossen on the No. 4 court.
The Blues take on the winner of Linfield and George Fox on Sunday at noon.
